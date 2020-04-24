Evanescence Shares 1st Song From Upcoming Album

Evanescence has shared the first song from its upcoming album “Bitter Truth.” The band dropped “Wasted On You” on Friday – a song frontwoman Amy Lee says addresses the sense of isolation people feel during the current pandemic and lockdown. The band also released an official video that Lee says “was shot by the band and our families on our iPhones, in isolation in our homes many miles apart”. The official release date for “Bitter Truth” hasn’t yet been announced, but Lee says they plan to share the album “one piece at a time.”

