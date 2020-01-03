Faith No More: No New Album And We Don’t Feel ‘Dirty’ About It

Faith No More says they have no plans to record a new album ahead of their upcoming European tour – and they don’t feel guilty about it.

In an interview with Kerrang!, keyboardist Roddy Bottom said once upon a time he would feel “a little bit dirty” about going out on tour without new music – but not anymore. Now Bottom says he’s “in a different place” and that “I think our legacy speaks for itself”. Faith No More’s last album was 2015’s Sol Invictus. The band will tour the UK and Europe starting in June.

