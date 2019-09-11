Fall Out Boy Have Their Own Ice Cream Truck

Most rock bands save their money to buy a van or a tour bus, but not Fall Out Boy. They went out and bought their own ice cream truck.

Bassist Pete Wentz shared pictures of his new FOB-themed ice cream truck, and says they plan to “drive that around and put out some Fall Out Boy ice cream”. Wentz even drove the truck to FOB’s show at L.A.’s Whisky A Go-Go Tuesday night to serve up frozen treats for fans.

Of course, there’s a chance this is all viral stunt to promote Fall Out Boy’s new single “Dear Future Self(Hands Up)” and upcoming “Hella Mega Tour” with Green Day and Weezer.

Fall Out Boy Bought an Ice Cream Truck to Serve Fans at Secret Show: Pete Wentz, ice cream… https://t.co/w2rcTMaQxZ — CONNECT MUSIC (@CONNECTMUSICN1) September 11, 2019