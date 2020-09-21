Fall Out Boy, Tenacious D To Play ‘Interactive Livestream’ For Hasbro

Fall Out Boy and Tenacious D will be performing for a special ‘interactive livestream’ from toy company Hasbro.

The stream will be part of Hasbro PulseCon 2020 this Friday and Saturday. Both artists will stage a live performance, followed by a special Q&A session.

Fall Out Boy, Lights and Tenacious D have been announced as the musical guests for Hasbro’s upcoming livestream Hasbro Pulsecon https://t.co/pZHb6mlEhc pic.twitter.com/mkrNo50FCJ — Rock Sound (@rocksound) September 21, 2020

Other PulseCon guests include John Cena and Ghostbusters star Ernie Hudson.

Were you even aware that Hasbro had their own ‘con’? Does everyone need their own ‘con’ these days?