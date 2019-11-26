Fall Out Boy To Appear On ‘The Price Is Right’

In celebration of the 62nd Grammy Awards, CBS will host a special Music Week on The Price Is Right. Diplo and Anderson. Paak along with Fall Out Boy’s Pete Wentz and Patrick Stump will each represent their musical genres on the game show during the week of January 20. Want to be in the audience? Apply at the show’s website. Billboard says the tapings take place in Los Angeles on December 9 and 10. No word yet on whether the artists will “come on down” or participate in some other way.

