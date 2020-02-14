Fans Are Calling Out Rage Against The Machine Over Expensive Ticket Prices

A decade of absence definitely made the hearts of Rage Against The Machine fans grow fonder, who bought up all the tickets for their reunion tour in no time. So the band just added six more shows, doubling up in Minneapolis, Chicago, Detroit, Toronto, Washington D.C. and New York City. However, getting a spot at those gigs wasn’t cheap, especially due to the demand. It’s an irony not lost on some, who dragged the band on Twitter. “Nothing says fight the power and capitalism better than $$$ tickets,” wrote one user, while another posted, “TFW you realize selling socialism is super profitable.” Borrowing a line from their song, someone tweeted “F**K YOU YOU’LL PAY WHAT I TELL YOU!”

Yo $125 for the lowest ticket price for the Rage Against The Machine concert. Maybe…..Rage Against The Machine has now become a part of the machine. pic.twitter.com/JNdwZGItbK — Phillip (@Phill_Acevedo) February 13, 2020

There's something beautiful about "Rage Against the Machine. Capital One Arena." https://t.co/HOQma3Z3X4 — Alex Muresianu (@ahardtospell) February 10, 2020

Rage Against the Machine: FIGHT THE POWER. STAND UP TO THE MAN. CAPITALISM IS BROKEN. WE ARE ALL EQUAL. Also Rage Against the Machine: TICKETS ARE $400.00 — President Warren G. Harding (@PopeAwesomeXIII) February 13, 2020

A band called Rage Against The Machine selling tickets for their tour through Ticketmaster for $300 is the funniest shit I’ve ever heard — That's Rock and Roll, Baby (@burningwater96) February 13, 2020

rage against the machine tickets are $250 and up? more like rage with the machine am i right — magic for kevins (@fatmanatee) February 13, 2020