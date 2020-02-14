Music

Fans Are Calling Out Rage Against The Machine Over Expensive Ticket Prices

Posted on

A decade of absence definitely made the hearts of Rage Against The Machine fans grow fonder, who bought up all the tickets for their reunion tour in no time. So the band just added six more shows, doubling up in Minneapolis, Chicago, Detroit, Toronto, Washington D.C. and New York City. However, getting a spot at those gigs wasn’t cheap, especially due to the demand. It’s an irony not lost on some, who dragged the band on Twitter. “Nothing says fight the power and capitalism better than $$$ tickets,” wrote one user, while another posted, “TFW you realize selling socialism is super profitable.” Borrowing a line from their song, someone tweeted “F**K YOU YOU’LL PAY WHAT I TELL YOU!”

