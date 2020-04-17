Fiona Apple Releases ‘Fetch The Bolt Cutters’

The waiting is over for Fiona Apple fans. Her follow-up to 2012’s “The Idler Wheel…” just dropped. Last month, the singer-songwriter unloaded all the details on the record to The New Yorker, including the song titles, back story, and recording process.

Fiona Apple’s Fetch the Bolt Cutters—named Best New Music—is a perfect album https://t.co/IFQSikfarH — Pitchfork (@pitchfork) April 17, 2020

Taking the title from Gillian Anderson’s character in “The Fall”, “Fetch The Bolt Cutters” is out to rave reviews from the critics. Spin calls it, “The realest, rawest, and most immediate work of her career.” Apple noted that the LP would be “heavily percussive,” and that she used many items she found in her home to create the tracks.