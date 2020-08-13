First ‘Socially Distanced’ Concert Venue Opens In UK

Live music is back in the UK, thanks to the nation’s first socially-distanced concert venue.

The revamped Virgin Money Unity Arena officially opened up this week, filling up Newcastle’s Gosforth Park with 500 raised platforms placed six feet apart, allowing for up to 2,500 fans.

A ‘Socially-Distanced’ Venue Held Its First Concert, And It’s An Introvert’s Dream https://t.co/9ef4YaYj8i pic.twitter.com/e8Ki0ZMuQj — Juank (@JCSura) August 13, 2020

The site held its first concert this week, with indie rocker Sam Fender. More shows are already booked through September, including Van Morrison on Sept. 3rd.

Is this the future of live concerts? Virus aside, would you enjoy a setup like this that kept you out of the crowd?