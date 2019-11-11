Foals and Local Native Announce Salt Lake Date

Today, Foals confirm an extensive co-headlining tour of North America, in support of their most recent album Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost – Part 2, with Local Natives. The tour will stop in Salt Lake City on May 26th at the Union Event Center. Additionally, Cherry Glazerr is confirmed as support on most dates of this tour. Tickets for all dates will go on sale here on Friday, November 15th at 10 am local time. Ticket go on sale this Friday, November 15th at 10 am at EventBrite.com.

Foals recently released Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost – Part 2 via Warner Records. The album completes the artistic statement and striking state-of-the-world-address of Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost – Part 1, and the Associated Press says “these batch of songs prove Foals to be at the top of their game, making complex, brilliant music.” Part 2 was #1 on the UK album charts & Part 1 was shortlisted for The Mercury Prize. The album is available on CD, digital and vinyl formats here. Special editions include orange vinyl available exclusively through indie stores and a picture disc which is designed to be added to the Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost Collector’s Edition boxset.