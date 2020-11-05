Foo Fighters Are the Musical Guests for This Weekend’s ‘SNL’

Foo Fighters are set to return to Saturday Night Live this weekend as musical guests!

SNL made the announcement on Twitter on Wednesday along with the news that Dave Chappelle would be hosting. This weekend’s episode will be the first post-election episode to air. Dave Chappelle also hosted the first episode after the 2016 election.

Meanwhile, Foo Fighters have been busy teasing new music on social media with clips of instruments and the caption “LPX.” Could this possibly be a hint at a new album to come?

Foo Fighters’ last album “Concrete and Gold” was released in 2017.

Who has been your favorite musical guest on SNL? Do you still watch the show?