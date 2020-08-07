Foo Fighters Cancel 25th Anniversary ‘Van Tour’

For the second time this year, the Foo Fighters are canceling their 25th Anniversary ‘Van Tour’. The tour was originally planned for April, following the same 11-city route from the band’s very first tour back in 1995.

It was pushed to October when the pandemic first hit and now has been canceled altogether. The Foos said they “look forward to seeing you all as soon as it is safe for everyone to do so”.

Important information about the Van Tour 2020. pic.twitter.com/E1E8AS0lx8 — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) August 7, 2020

Should they have tried postponing the tour a second time, or was canceling the right decision? What 2020 shows are you most bummed out about missing?