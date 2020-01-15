Foo Fighters Promise ‘Seriously Crazy S**t’ For Anniversary Celebration

Foo Fighters turn the big 2-5 this year and to celebrate they say they’re putting out some “seriously crazy s**t”. The band made the announcement on Tuesday while marking frontman Dave Grohl’s own 51st trip around the sun. “Holy S***! 25 years? Thank you guys for being with us year after year, for singing along and making every show the best night of our lives. We’re just getting started, so buckle up, 2020 – it’s going to be an insane year full of some seriously crazy s***,” reads the message posted to their social media accounts. Currently, there are only two US dates on the Foo’s calendar. Later this month, they’ll honor Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler as he’s named the 2020 MusiCares Person Of The Year.

