Former Bad Brains Singer Sid McCray Passes Away

Sid McCray, former lead singer of the seminal punk band Bad Brains, has passed away.
McCray fronted Bad Brains from 1978-79 during its rise as one of the most influential early hardcore bands.
The band confirmed the news in a Facebook post over the weekend, writing “R.I.P. to the Don, my brother – sail on.” A GoFundMe has been set up to
help his family with funeral expenses.
