Former Bad Brains Singer Sid McCray Passes Away

Sid McCray, former lead singer of the seminal punk band Bad Brains, has passed away.

McCray fronted Bad Brains from 1978-79 during its rise as one of the most influential early hardcore bands.

The band confirmed the news in a Facebook post over the weekend, writing “R.I.P. to the Don, my brother – sail on.” A GoFundMe has been set up to

help his family with funeral expenses.

R.I.P to the Don, my brother – sail on Posted by Bad Brains on Saturday, September 12, 2020