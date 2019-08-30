Founding Bassist Sues The Offspring

At The Offspring’s more recent shows, some may have noticed that Greg Kriesel hasn’t been on stage, with No Doubt’s Tony Kanal and H20’s Todd Morse instead playing bass. Turns out that the punk outfit’s founding member has taken his fellow bandmates to court, alleging that they’ve been trying to shut him out since last year. In the documents, Kriesel claims the band has attempted to “seize the business, business opportunities, and assets,” while seeking to push him out without fair compensation. The follow-up to 2012’s Days Go By is likely to be released either this year or next, but there is no word on whether Kriesel will be featured on the record. He is still listed as a member on the band’s Facebook and website.

The Offspring members being sued by bassist Greg K.: https://t.co/41PJPZtr2G — Loudwire (@Loudwire) August 29, 2019