Four Years Ago: Scott Weiland Dies from A Drug Overdose

It’s been four years since Stone Temple Pilots and rock icon Scott Weiland died from a drug overdose while on a tour bus in Minnesota on December 3rd, 2015. Reportedly sober for years after decades of substance abuse, it was first thought that Weiland died in his sleep from cardiac arrest. Two weeks later it was revealed that he died from a lethal combo of cocaine, MDA and alcohol. While the surviving members of Stone Temple Pilots have forged on with new singer Jeff Gutt and are planning an acoustic album and U.S. tour in 2020, Weiland was revered as one of the greatest frontmen to come out of the 1990s and was respected for his vocal range beyond rock and roll.

