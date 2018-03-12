Fresh X: Pearl Jam “Can’t Deny Me”

First new track since 2013

Pearl Jam slyly released a new track this past weekend to its Ten Club. The good news is that if you look hard enough you can find the full track out there. There other good news is I will be playing it on Xposed and when you request it in the evenings. The bad news is you needed to already be a member of the Ten Club to get it. The other, other good news is that this could be a precursor to more new Pearl Jam music.

According to LiveForMusic.com, ‘Can’t Deny Me’ is most likely a knock on the current President, as Eddie Vedder sings: ‘You may be rich but you can’t deny me/ Got nothing but the will to survive,’ ‘The country you are representing/ Condition critical…'”

Either way, it’s great to hear Eddie’s voice in a new song on X96!