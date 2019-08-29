Fyre Festival Sues Blink-182 Over Performance Fee

When they signed on to play at the Fyre Festival, blink-182 was given $500,000. But since the 2017 event never happened, organizers want their money back. Filing a lawsuit in court on Wednesday, the legal trustee seeking reimbursement in the bankruptcy case has gone after the band, as well as Kendall Jenner and model Emily Ratajkowski, in an effort to recoup their cash. Blink pulled out of the two-weekend fest in April of that year, feeling they would be unable to give attendees “the quality of performances we always give our fans.” Currently, on the road with Lil Wayne, blink will drop their latest studio record, Nine, on September 20.

.@blink182 sued by Fyre Festival trustee over $500,000 performance feehttps://t.co/vjQhbyTRJP — Loudwire (@Loudwire) August 29, 2019