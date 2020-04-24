Gathering of the Juggalos Canceled Due To COVID-19

Looks like there won’t be a run on Faygo and face paint; Insane Clown Posse fans will be staying home this year. The coronavirus has claimed another festival this summer, with the annual Gathering of the Juggalos canceled. Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, the make-up wearing crossover hip-hop duo announced, “The bottom line is that we REFUSE to risk even ONE Juggalo life by hosting a Gathering during these troubling times.” In an effort to give back to the community, a representative of the group dropped off hundreds of their t-shirts earlier this week to be made into masks for healthcare workers in Detroit. Which now-canceled events were you planning to attend this year?

Let’s put this in perspective. Here is an elected Mayor vs. the judgement of the Insane Clown Posse:

The Mayor of Las Vegas: “We offer to be a control group.” Insane Clown Posse: “We refuse to risk even one Juggalo life.”#ThisIs2020 pic.twitter.com/JoGQOKxk2E — Nelson Carvajal (@nelsoncarvajal) April 23, 2020

Oof! I guess I will be breaking out my copy of “The Great Milenko” today.

Stale News Break… pic.twitter.com/IeYQwOMjr9 — Insane Clown Posse (@icp) April 22, 2020