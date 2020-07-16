In a recent interview with People magazine, Gavin says he is not good at dating. I keep getting screwed up and screwed over in all these relationships. I’m not good at them. Gavin and Gwen Stefani divorced in 2016.

Gavin Rossdale Says He's 'Not Very Good' at Dating: 'I Keep Getting Screwed Up and Screwed Over'​ https://t.co/5wjRHAfA25 — People (@people) July 16, 2020

He said he is using his time to bond with his three sons age 14, 11, and 6 years old. He jokingly said it may be too difficult to combine being a devastating single dad with the attention required for a beautiful girl.