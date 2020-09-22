Gerard Way May Use Billie Eilish’s Signature Ukulele to Record New Music

Gerard Way of My Chemical Romance was recently gifted one of Billie Eilish’s signature Fender ukuleles.

Way has recently written a song called “Ukulele Songs,” which was done before he received the instrument. He has stated that he will use the ukulele for recording the song if moves forward with the project. In a recent Instagram post, he said, “I don’t normally play ukulele but I did in fact recently write a song called Ukulele Songs, which is about ukulele songs. I may share that. I’m not sure, but if I record it, I will use this ukulele.”

Gerard and My Chemical Romance are expected to resume their comeback touring in 2021.

