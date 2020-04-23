Gerard Way Shares Two More Unreleased Demos

Gerard Way has given fans another window into some of the material he had been working on over the last few years. Earlier this month, the My Chemical Romance frontman shared four previously unreleased demos, revealing, “Just so people can check it out and have something to listen to.” Taking to his SoundCloud account again, Way posted two more tracks made in collaboration with producer Doug McKean. According to Way on the song “PS Earth,” he likes what they recorded but isn’t sure he’ll finish it, while “Crate Amp_01” is a jam that “sounds metal af.”

