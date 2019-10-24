Gerard Way To Score ‘Clerks 3’

Earlier this month, Kevin Smith broke the news that a third Clerks movie would be on the way, featuring the familiar cast plus a completely new script. While out promoting his current release, Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, the director dropped another hint about the series’ final installment. According to /Film reader Mario R, Smith says former My Chemical Romance frontman, turned The Umbrella Academy creator Gerard Way would write the score. Film notes this could be Way’s first film score.

