Gibson Announces Limited Edition Chris Cornell Tribute Guitar

At the “I Am The Highway: A Tribute To Chris Cornell” concert earlier this year, Gibson unveiled a special guitar to honor the late rocker. Now fans can finally get their hands on one. The guitar maker will release their limited edition Chris Cornell ES-335 Tribute starting on September 3, with pre-orders currently underway. Cornell worked with Gibson on creating his original signature ES-335, and the company says of this version, “It’s our honor to release this tribute ES-335 in his memory.” “Chris was a special artist, and we hope that this guitar will inspire fans to find their sound and inspiration—just like Chris did—for many years to come,” said Gibson chief merchant officer Cesar Gueikian.

