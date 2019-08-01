Gibson Criticized For Destroying Hundreds Of Guitars

The Gibson guitar company is facing a wave of criticism for destroying hundreds of guitars – in crushing fashion. In a recently released Youtube video, several hundred Gibson Firebird X guitars are crushed by a construction vehicle. But commenters wondered why Gibson was destroying brand new guitars instead of simply donating them to charity instead. Gibson says the crushed guitars were “unsalvageable and damaged” and couldn’t be donated. Nevertheless, the company will try to atone with a new plan to give “a guitar a day away over the next 1,000 days.”

