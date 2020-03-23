Gibson halts guitar production

Gibson has halted guitar production as the Mayor of Nashville has ordered all non-essential businesses to close for 14 days home amid the COVID-19 crisis. According to the company’s website, Gibson has also suspended production at its Bozeman, Montana plant. In an effort to help get employees through the shutdown, Gibson is giving all hourly factory workers $1,000.

.@gibsonguitar pays $1000 to each hourly factory worker, temporarily closes for coronavirus safety: https://t.co/cE2XDLqKHp — Loudwire (@Loudwire) March 23, 2020