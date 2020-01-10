Glenn Danzig Making An Album Of Elvis Covers

Here’s something you weren’t expecting to hear today – Glenn Danzig is working on an album of Elvis Presley covers. The goth-metal legend grew up an Elvis fan and credits The King for inspiring him to pursue a career in music. The album, titled Danzig Sings Elvis, will be out in April, and Danzig is hoping to play some “intimate shows” to support it.

