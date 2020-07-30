Go-Go’s Documentary Hits Showtime

A new documentary on groundbreaking female rock group The Go-Go’s will premiere this weekend on Showtime. The doc follows the band from their roots in the L.A. punk scene to their explosion in the mid-’80s as the only all-female band to record a No. 1 album while writing their own songs and playing their own instruments.

The Go-Go’s includes interviews with all five band members, along with celebs like Stewart Copeland, Kathleen Hanna, and MTV veejay Martha Quinn. It premieres Friday, July 31st at 9 pm.

I caught this at Sundance and it was pretty great. I suggest catching it if you can.