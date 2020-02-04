Music

Goo Goo Dolls Announce Summer Show at USANA

Posted on

Live Nation announced some summer show today including 311 and Incubus on Pioneer Day. And now they have announced Goo Goo Dolls’ “The Miracle Pill” summer tour on July 28th. They are bringing along Lifehouse and Forest Blakk. Tickets to on sale tomorrow, February 5th at 10 am at LiveNation.com.

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top