Goo Goo Dolls Announce Summer Show at USANA

Live Nation announced some summer show today including 311 and Incubus on Pioneer Day. And now they have announced Goo Goo Dolls’ “The Miracle Pill” summer tour on July 28th. They are bringing along Lifehouse and Forest Blakk. Tickets to on sale tomorrow, February 5th at 10 am at LiveNation.com.

We're hitting the road this summer with special guests @lifehouse and @forestblakk! Fan club pre-sale tickets & VIP Packages will be available on Wed 2/5 at 10am local time. General on sale begins this Fri 2/7 at 10am local time. https://t.co/i3RDcTrcBG #MiraclePillTour pic.twitter.com/1V93y8dfzc — Goo Goo Dolls (@googoodolls) February 4, 2020