Good Charlotte Cancel Tour After “Unexpected Loss”

Good Charlotte has just canceled the rest of their summer tour. citing a “very personal and unexpected loss in our family”. The band didn’t go into detail, but thanked their fans for “the love and support you’ve given us” and said, “We hope to see you all very soon.” Among the canceled gigs is their appearance at the Warped Tour 25th anniversary show on July 20th, as well as a string of European festival dates.

