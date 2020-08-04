Google Play Music to Shut Down in December Play Music to Shut Down in December

Google Play will stop playing the end of 2020! The streaming platform will be replaced with YouTube Music. Users of Google Play can make the switch with YouTube’s transfer tool.

YouTube Music is also rolling out new features such as an easier way to find curated playlists, a new Explore tab, an easier way to make friends via collaborative playlists as well as better integration of Android TV, Google Assistant smart speakers, and Google Maps.

YouTube reveals Google Play Music will shut down in October https://t.co/E42cJX58WS – but users will have until December to transfer their playlists, music and data — Music Ally (@MusicAlly) August 4, 2020

The official switch will happen in December.

What are your thoughts about the switch from Google Play to YouTube Music?