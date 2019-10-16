Green Day At The Top Of The Rock Airplay Chart

For the last five weeks, the title-track off Green Day’s forthcoming album has been burning up the airwaves. Moving up one position from last week, “Father Of All…” is now number one on Billboard’s Rock Airplay Chart, which measures radio audience impressions. The 10-song record itself will be out on February 7th, which is said to be the band’s shortest, clocking in at just over 26 minutes. Wanna catch Green Day on the road? They’re kicking off the Hella Mega tour in March along with Weezer, Fall Out Boy, and The Interrupters…just not in Utah. At least not that we know of yet.

