Green Day Debuts NHL Anthem ‘Fire, Ready, Aim’

Hope NHL fans like Green Day’s new single “Fire, Ready, Aim” because they’ll be hearing lots of it during the next year. Debuting last night before the Devils-Flyers game, the track will open Wednesday Night Hockey broadcasts for all of the 2019-2020 season. The band is also set to perform live at the NHL All-Star Game on Saturday, January 25. “Fire, Ready, Aim” is the second song released from Green Day’s forthcoming record, Father Of All…, which will be out on February 7th.

