Green Day’s dropped their third single and video from their new album Father of All… called “Oh, Yeah!” You might recognize the sample inside of “Oh, Yeah!”; it’s Joan Jett’s version of “Do You Wanna Touch Me (Oh Yeah!)”. This seems to be the first time Green Day has ever used a sample in their work.

