Green Day Wants To Play A Backyard Show

Green Day is getting ready to drop their new album Father Of All… and they want to throw a party – maybe in your backyard. Frontman Billie Joe posted a video to Instagram asking fans “does anybody have a relatively big backyard that we could do like a backyard party somewhere?”, adding that a garage or barn or church parking lot would also work.” There is one caveat – Armstrong says the backyard in question “would have to be in California.” Backyard party or not, Father Of All… will be out Feb. 7th, with the next single, “Oh Yeah”, due out next week.

