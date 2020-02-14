Green Day Will Be “Playing The Hits” On Hella Mega Tour

Don’t expect a lot of deep cuts and obscure cover songs when Green Day takes the stage for this summer’s massive Hella Mega Tour. In an interview for Apple Music’s Beats 1, frontman Billie Joe Armstrong says the band will play “a couple of new songs”, but mostly will be “playing the hits”. The Hella Mega Tour with Green Day, Fall Out Boy, and Weezer will tour Europe in June, North America in July and August, then head to Australia in November. Green Day’s latest album Father Of All… was released earlier this month.

The Hella Mega Tour has no Salt Lake date at this time.

