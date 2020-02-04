Hayley Williams Talks About Depression, Credits Her Dog As Why She’s ‘Alive’

Because “Petals for Armor” will be such a personal record for Hayley Williams, she felt that the music and its themes would be better suited for a solo release. Speaking to Beats 1 host Zane Lowe, the singer admitted, “When I think about putting this out as a Paramore album, it doesn’t do justice to the stories themselves and it doesn’t do justice to the band.” Williams also revealed she is dealing with childhood issues and suffering from depression, telling Lowe, “My dog is the reason I’m alive because he would’ve been waiting on me to get home, no matter what.”

Besides her dog, Williams also credits watching female-empowering TV shows and movies as well as visualization therapy to help pull through the dark times.

