Hear Small Tease of New Deftones

YouTube channel DeftonesLive recorded drummer Abe Cunningham’s recent Instagram Live chat and caught a small tease of some new Deftones. Back in the middle of April on another Instagram Live chat, the drummer said that the pandemic was challenging the band’s progress on their new album. Vocalist Chino Moreno has compared the upcoming release to Deftones’ iconic “White Pony” album.

