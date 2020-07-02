Hella Mega Tour Reveals 2021 Dates

2020 would have been an awesome year for concerts, but, you know…pandemic. That doesn’t mean that every tour scheduled for 2020 has been completely canceled. Green Day, Weezer and Fall Out Boy have posted rescheduled dates for their Hella Mega Tour. This time, the tour is planned to kick off July 14th, 2021 in Seattle and will wrap up in Commerce City, Colorado at the end of August.

The bands also say that your tickets for the originally planned 2020 tour will be honored in 2021. Can’t make it to any of the new dates? Keep an eye on your inbox for an email instructing you on how to get a ticket refund. There’s still not a Salt Lake date. What can ya do?

07-14-2021 Seattle, WA – T-Mobile Park

07-17-2021 Los Angeles, CA – Dodger Stadium

07-18-2021 San Diego, CA – Petco Park

07-20-2021 San Francisco, CA – Oracle Park

07-24-2021 Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field

07-27-2021 Atlanta, GA – Truist Park

07-29-2021 Houston, TX – Minute Maid Park

07-31-2021 Jacksonville, FL – TIAA Bank Field

08-01-2021 Miami Gardens, FL – Hard Rock Stadium

08-04-2021 Queens, NY – Citi Field

08-05-2021 Boston, MA – Fenway Park

08-08-2021 Washington, D.C. – Nationals Park

08-10-2021 Detroit, MI – Comerica Park

08-13-2021 Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

08-15-2021 Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field

08-17-2021 Toronto, Ontario – Rogers Centre

08-19-2021 Pittsburgh, PA – PNC Park

08-20-2021 Philadelphia, PA – Citizens Bank Park

08-23-2021 Minneapolis, MN – Target Field %

08-25-2021 Commerce City, CO – Dick’s Sporting Goods Park