Hella Mega Tour Reveals 2021 Dates

2020 would have been an awesome year for concerts, but, you know…pandemic. That doesn’t mean that every tour scheduled for 2020 has been completely canceled. Green Day, Weezer and Fall Out Boy have posted rescheduled dates for their Hella Mega Tour. This time, the tour is planned to kick off July 14th, 2021 in Seattle and will wrap up in Commerce City, Colorado at the end of August.
The Hella Mega Tour with @GreenDay, @Weezer, and @falloutboy has been rescheduled https://t.co/VGa8Obub7u
— Pitchfork (@pitchfork) July 1, 2020
The bands also say that your tickets for the originally planned 2020 tour will be honored in 2021. Can’t make it to any of the new dates? Keep an eye on your inbox for an email instructing you on how to get a ticket refund. There’s still not a Salt Lake date. What can ya do?
07-14-2021 Seattle, WA – T-Mobile Park
07-17-2021 Los Angeles, CA – Dodger Stadium
07-18-2021 San Diego, CA – Petco Park
07-20-2021 San Francisco, CA – Oracle Park
07-24-2021 Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field
07-27-2021 Atlanta, GA – Truist Park
07-29-2021 Houston, TX – Minute Maid Park
07-31-2021 Jacksonville, FL – TIAA Bank Field
08-01-2021 Miami Gardens, FL – Hard Rock Stadium
08-04-2021 Queens, NY – Citi Field
08-05-2021 Boston, MA – Fenway Park
08-08-2021 Washington, D.C. – Nationals Park
08-10-2021 Detroit, MI – Comerica Park
08-13-2021 Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium
08-15-2021 Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field
08-17-2021 Toronto, Ontario – Rogers Centre
08-19-2021 Pittsburgh, PA – PNC Park
08-20-2021 Philadelphia, PA – Citizens Bank Park
08-23-2021 Minneapolis, MN – Target Field %
08-25-2021 Commerce City, CO – Dick’s Sporting Goods Park
