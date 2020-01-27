Here Are The Rock Artists Who Earned Grammy Awards

Rock artists don’t always get the attention they deserve in the press, so here are the winners at the Grammy Awards that you may have missed. Taking home the trophy for Best Rock Song on Sunday night was Gary Clark Jr with “This Land,” topping Tool, Vampire Weekend, The 1975, and Brittany Howard. Clark also picked up an award for the track in the Best Rock Performance category. Cage The Elephant went home with Best Rock Album for Social Cues while Vampire Weekend’s Father of the Bride earned Best Alternative Album. Tool may have lost out to Clark, but they did win Best Metal Performance. And the late Chris Cornell won posthumously in the category of Best Recording Package.

