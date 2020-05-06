Here’s What Concert Seating Could Look Like Going Forward

Depending on the state and city, concerts are slowly starting to take place again. But since the coronavirus pandemic isn’t over just yet, some adjustments to the experience are in order. When country-rocker Travis McCready takes the stage in Arkansas next Friday, his view of the crowd will be very different. McCready will play to just 229 attendees, 20 percent of the venue’s capacity, who will be grouped into “fan pods” – made up of 2-13 seats that are spaced at least six feet apart. Temperatures will be taken at the door and everyone has to wear masks. While drinks will be served with lids, you might not want to indulge too much; only 10 people at a time will be allowed into the restrooms.

