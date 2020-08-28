Here’s What Is Coming Out On Record Store Day

The pandemic can’t cancel Record Store Day. It’s just different this year.

Normally held in April, the holiday celebrating small independent music shops has been split into three days to maximize social distancing. The first is Saturday, August 29.

10 Best Finds for the First Record Store Day Drop Event #RSD2020 https://t.co/EsIV8cDKa4 — SPIN (@SPIN) August 28, 2020

Hitting the bins for your perusal are releases from Paul McCartney, Elton John, David Bowie, Billie Eilish, The Weeknd, Britney Spears, Johnny Cash, and Eminem.

Doyle Davis, co-owner of Grimey’s New and Pre-Loved Music in Nashville, has seen a spike in customers buying vinyl, telling USA Today, “I’m getting demand for records I’ve never sold before.”

Which albums have you recently picked up?