Here’s Your Chance To Buy Billie Joe Armstrong’s Old Van

Heads up, Green Day fans – one of the ultimate pieces of Green Day memorabilia is up for sale, for the low, low price of just $40,000 – and a trip to New Zealand to pick it up. A 1961 Chevy van that once belonged to Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong is up for sale, complete with a customized “GRNDAY” license plate and Armstrong’s signature on the glove box. The current owner, who imported the van from California to his New Zealand home, says it was Armstrong’s “personal surf van” and gets “enormous” attention on the roads. Bidding for the van will start at $38,000, but you can grab it for the “buy now” price of $39,995.

