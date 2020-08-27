Here’s Your Chance To Hang Out With Pearl Jam In Seattle

Pearl Jam is giving one lucky fan the chance to hang out with the band in their hometown of Seattle – and help support voting rights along the way. The band has launched a sweepstakes contest with Omaze.com, a fundraising platform aimed at mobilizing voters and protecting voting rights.

Eddie Vedder and Jeff Ament want to hang out with you https://t.co/d4dcZ6jbyt pic.twitter.com/WjoN7MIhFT — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) August 27, 2020

Everyone who donates through Omaze.com/PearJam will be entered into the contest. The winner will be flown to Seattle, stay in the ‘Pearl Jam Suite’ of the Edgewater Hotel, and travel around the city with Eddie Vedder and Jeff Ament.

