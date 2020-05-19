How Dave Grohl Is Dealing With The Pandemic

Had the coronavirus pandemic not struck, Foo Fighters would be getting on the road to celebrate their 25th anniversary. But with those plans on hold, Dave Grohl is making the best of the situation, focusing on his role as a stay-at-home-dad. “Right now I’m in such a daddy-domestic headspace that even just calling to do an interview is strange, because what is there to talk about really?” the frontman joked with Entertainment Weekly. But he did note, “We do have this arsenal of material ready to f***in’ dam-burst all over the world,” once things return to normal. Besides whipping up Cincinnati chili, Grohl has been writing stories for his new Instagram project and rocking out to Fiona Apple’s new album, Fetch the Bolt Cutters.

