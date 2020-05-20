How Your Concert Ticket Refund Can Help Healthcare Workers

Whatever your summer concert plans were, chances are they’re going to be cancelled. But there’s a silver lining – your ticket refund could help provide a ‘thank you’ to the healthcare workers on the pandemic front lines. LiveNation has unveiled a special ticket refund policy for cancelled shows: Instead of a cash refund, ticketholders can choose a credit worth 150% the ticket price. Choose that option, and LiveNation will also donate free concert tickets to frontline healthcare workers – one for each ticket purchased.

The policy only applies to cancelled shows, not rescheduled ones. Earlier this month, LiveNation said it hopes to be back to “full scale” by the second half of 2021.