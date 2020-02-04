Music

Incubus and 311 Announce Summer Tour

Posted on

Incubus and 311 are hitting the road this summer for a U.S. tour, taking Bad Flower with them. The tour comes after Incubus’ April EP, Trust Fall, drops. The tour kicks off July 15th in Auburn, Washington, with 35 more dates before wrapping up in Noblesville, Indiana on September 5th and at USANA Amphitheatre on Pioneer Day, July 24th. Tickets go on sale tomorrow, February 5th at 10 am at LiveNation.com.

Comments
