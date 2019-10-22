Incubus Has Songs & Videos Completed for New Album

Incubus bassist Ben Kenney told Billboard that his band has around 4 songs and two music videos completed for the next album. Incubus’ last album was 2017’s 8. While no album title or release date’s been announced yet, Kenney did say fans won’t have to wait until the album is completed to get new Incubus songs, adding “We’re just going to put the songs in the hands in the people over the next couple of months and keep grooving and touring.

Subscribe to X96's News! Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.