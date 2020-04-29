Music

Instagram Live with Awolnation This Friday!

Join X96’s Corey O’Brien as he hosts an Instagram live with Aaron Bruno of Awolnation this Friday, May at 1 pm on X96’s Instagram – @X96fm. We will talk about Awolnation’s new album, “Angel Miners and the Lightning Riders”, what Aaron has been doing during quarantine, and he will perform some songs live.

