Internet Explodes After Twitter User Complains That Rage Against The Machine Is Political

Rage Against The Machine is one of the most fiercely political bands ever – but at least one Twitter user never seemed to notice before now. On Tuesday, the user tweeted at guitarist Tom Morello that he “used to be a fan until your political opinions came out” and that “the last thing I want to hear is political BS when I’m listening to music.”

Like shooting fish in a barrel: pic.twitter.com/hxvZ6GgoH5 — Tom Morello (@tmorello) June 6, 2020

Scott!! What music of mine were you a fan of that DIDN’T contain “political BS”? I need to know so I can delete it from the catalog. https://t.co/AMpmjx6540 — Tom Morello (@tmorello) June 9, 2020

As you might imagine, the guy got dragged to the moon and back. One user responded: “What ‘Machine’ did you think he was raging against? The dishwasher?” Even Morello got in on the fun, responding “What music of mine were you a fan of that DIDN’T contain ‘political BS’? I need to know so I can delete it from the catalog.”

Right-wing fans mocked for boycotting Rage Against the Machine after realising band’s political stance https://t.co/VzZsX0in8Z — The Independent (@Independent) June 10, 2020