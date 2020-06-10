Music

Internet Explodes After Twitter User Complains That Rage Against The Machine Is Political

Posted on

Rage Against The Machine is one of the most fiercely political bands ever – but at least one Twitter user never seemed to notice before now. On Tuesday, the user tweeted at guitarist Tom Morello that he “used to be a fan until your political opinions came out” and that “the last thing I want to hear is political BS when I’m listening to music.”

As you might imagine, the guy got dragged to the moon and back. One user responded: “What ‘Machine’ did you think he was raging against? The dishwasher?” Even Morello got in on the fun, responding “What music of mine were you a fan of that DIDN’T contain ‘political BS’? I need to know so I can delete it from the catalog.”

