Is A Rage Against The Machine Reunion Finally Happening? It Is

Looks like a Rage Against The Machine reunion will be happening in 2020. At midnight, Nov. 1st, a new Instagram account called ‘rageagainstthemachine’ appeared suddenly, posting five tour dates including a performance at next year’s Coachella festival in Indio, CA. While the band members haven’t yet confirmed the news publicly, several outlets say the post is legitimate. Rage Against The Machine haven’t performed together since 2011.

